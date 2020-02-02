Iran says U.S. sanctioning of nuclear entity “desperate” attempt

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Thursday dismissed the U.S. sanctions on the AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi as a “desperate” attempt, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Treasury announced that it has slapped sanctions on the AEOI and its head amid tensions.

“Sanctions on Salehi is a political game, it is a desperate attempt by America, and it is worthless,” AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Fars.

“Iran’s nuclear programs will continue with full force,” Kamalvandi said.

“After leaving the JCPOA (2015 nuclear deal), the United States is not in a position to talk about Iran’s nuclear obligations,” he added.