Iran slams GCC’s call for extension of UN arms ban

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “destructive” a recent statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo against the Islamic Republic, Press TV reported on Monday.

“The council’s secretariat, swayed by the wrong and destructive policies and behavior of certain member states, has turned into a mouthpiece for anti-Iran elements,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Mousavi said that the GCC’s “unrealistic” approaches have made its policies “ineffective.”

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Saturday, the GCC asked for the extension of the UN arms ban against Iran.

The embargo against Iran, subject to the 2015 landmark Iranian nuclear deal, is set to expire in October, and Washington, which left the deal two years ago, has urged the UN Security Council for its renewal. Enditem