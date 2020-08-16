Iran “strongly” condemns establishment of UAE-Israel diplomatic ties

Tel Aviv Municipality Hall is illuminated with the colors of the national flag of the United Arab Emirates in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Aug. 13, 2020. (Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua)

Iran strongly condemned the establishment of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, warning “UAE should take the responsibility of all the consequences of such a measure.”

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday “strongly” condemned the establishment of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

“It (the agreement) is a strategic act of stupidity by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, which will undoubtedly result in strengthening the axis of resistance in the region,” according to the statement.

An Iranian flag is pictured at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Jan. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

The Islamic republic considers as “dangerous” the UAE’s act of normalizing ties with Israel, and warns Tel Aviv against “any kind of intervention in the Gulf equations,” read the statement.

“The UAE administration and all other governments which approve of this move should take the responsibility of all the consequences of such a measure,” it added.

The agreement, brokered by the United States on Thursday, is a step to normalize the relations between Israel and the first Gulf state, while Israel agrees to suspend its plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories of West Bank. ■