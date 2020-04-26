Iran “successfully” puts 1st military satellite into orbit

12 SHARES Share Tweet

TEHRAN, April 22 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday “successfully” launched the country’s first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported.

“The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit” above the Earth, said IRNA.

Iran’s state TV released a footage showing that the satellite carrier is launched from a launch base in the desert landscape.

According to Tasnim news agency, the launched operation was carried out by the IRGC’s Aerospace Division from a launch station situated in Shahroud desert region.

Tasnim specified Qased as the country’s first three-stage satellite launcher to successfully pass all its tests.

The country’s aerospace program was expected to gather pace following the launch by deploying its military space activities towards taking care of its relevant telecommunication purposes, including promotion of reconnaissance and safe communication capabilities, Tasnim said.

According to a statement by the IRGC website, the launch of the country’s first military satellite “would be a great achievement and would open new era for Iran’s space sector.”

“Today, we can observe the world from space,” IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by Press TV.

The launch of the satellite showed that Iran is capable of attaining “remarkable achievements that have brought international acclaim,” Salami was quoted as saying.

“The satellite’s successful launch added new dimensions to Iran’s defensive might,” he said.

Salami noted that all the components of both the satellite and the carrier have been produced indigenously despite the U.S. sanctions.

Iran’s first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.

The country sent its first bio-capsule containing living creatures into space in February 2010, using a Kavoshgar-3 carrier.

The United States has criticized Iran’s space ambitions, claiming that it helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

Tehran, however, has denied the allegations, saying that its space program aims at civilian and peaceful ends. Enditem