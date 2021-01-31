Iran supports formation of inclusive gov’t in Afghanistan: FM

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Iran welcomes the formation of a government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said here on Sunday.

“Political decisions cannot be made in vacuum, and the formation of an inclusive government must take place in a participatory process, taking into account fundamental structures, institutions and legislations such as the constitution,” Zarif was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, announcing his country’s readiness to facilitate talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government and other Afghan groups.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Iran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials. Enditem