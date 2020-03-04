Iran suspends officials’ trips abroad due to COVID-19

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said Wednesday that the Iranian government has suspended officials’ participation in the international events to prevent the consequences of novel coronavirus outbreak, Tehran Times daily reported.

“In line with fulfilment of the president’s verdict, the entire foreign trips of government officials and staff (except for the Foreign Ministry) to participate in the international gatherings and exhibitions will be cancelled until the next announcement,” Jahangiri said in an announcement.

“The decision has been made to reduce possible disease transmission to the foreign countries,” Jahangiri said, adding that “obviously, those officials who have been dispatched abroad on mission will be allowed to attend their job and normal life after their health is confirmed by the Health Ministry.”