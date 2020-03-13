Iran tells U.N. aviation agency it will bring black…

OTTAWA/MONTREAL, March 11 – Iran told the U.N. civil aviation agency on Wednesday that it would bring the flight recorders from a crashed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine in the next two weeks or so, two sources directly familiar with matter said.

The Iranian representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization also said that if the black boxes could not be handed over to Ukraine, they would go to France, one of the sources said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)