Iran tests research launch of hybrid-propellant satellite carrier

TEHRAN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Iranian state TV showed on Monday evening what was described as the research launch of the country’s newest satellite carrier, allegedly able to put a 220 kg satellite into a 500 km orbit above the earth.

“The first research launch of the Zoljenah hybrid satellite carrier was accomplished for a suborbital test, using the technology of the most powerful solid fuel engine in the country,” the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Defense’s Space Group Ahmad Hosseini said in a state TV program.

The footage of a rocket being launched during daytime in an undisclosed desert location was broadcasted on the occasion of Iran’s National Space Technology Day, at the start of the 10-day celebration of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to Hosseini’s explanations on TV, the carrier is designed to be launched in three stages, using solid fuel in the first and second, then liquid fuel in the third phase.

The spokesman further pointed to technical features of the satellite launch vehicle such as the capability of being launched from a mobile platform, an engine thrust of more than 750 tons, and the ability to place a satellite at a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

Meanwhile, Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a message on Monday said that Iran proved its domestic capability in advanced science and technology monopolized by the world’s major scientific and technological powers, adding that it is about ten years since the Islamic Republic of Iran’s first step towards attending the World Space Club, official news agency IRNA reported.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced plans to send into space five satellites of unspecified types before the end of the current Iranian year, ending on March 20.

On April 22, 2020, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced the launch of country’s first military satellite Noor 1 into space.

Iran’s first domestically-made satellite Omid (Hope) was successfully launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in 2009. Enditem