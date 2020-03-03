Iran to punish hoarders of medical goods amid COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN, March 2 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday ordered severe punishment for hoarders of pharmaceutical and health products as the outbreak of novel coronavirus has raised concerns in the country.

“The health of people would never be up for bargain,” Raisi said, adding that hoarding medical commodities in the current circumstances is “playing with the lives of people” and could not be forgiven by any means.

On Monday, Iran announced infection of 1,051 people with the novel coronavirus, and 66 of them have died.