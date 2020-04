TEHRAN, April 4 (Xinhua) — Iran will start constructing a 6,000-ton destroyer, Amir Rastegari, head of Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization, was quoted as saying by semi-official Mehr news agency on Saturday.

“This destroyer will extend the capabilities of Iranian Navy for longer operations in the seas with very special defensive and offensive capabilities,” Rastegari said.

The ship can “conduct operations for at least two months without docking for supplies,” he said.