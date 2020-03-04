Iran’ top leader lauds “transparency” over novel coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday lauded Iranian officials’ “transparency” over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Many countries in the world are gripped by the outbreak of the virus, and Iran has been transparent in revealing the figures of affected people, Khamenei said, according to the state TV.

He also praised Iranian physicians, nurses and healthcare personnel for their efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic, saying that their devotion to duty reflects the true sense of responsibility and humanitarian commitment.

Khamenei stressed that instructions and guidelines by the health officials for preventing and containing the disease must be taken seriously.

He urged all Iranian organizations to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, vowing to provide the ministry with necessary help.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday that the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Iran has affected 2,336 people and 77 of them have died.