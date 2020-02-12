Iran unveils new ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The aerospace division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday unveiled a medium-range ballistic missile, state IRINN TV reported.

Belonging to the Fateh class, the light-weight composite-body missile named Rad (meaning Thunder) has a range of 500 km which can be enhanced to 700 km.

The pinpoint accuracy is another feature of the missile, according to the report.

The IRGC also displayed a missile propeller named Salman, which enables the missiles with solid fuel to operate efficiently in a vacuum.