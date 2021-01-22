Iran urges “immediate” lift of U.S. sanctions against Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Iran’s UN envoy urged for “immediate” removal of U.S. sanctions against Syria, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The “political, unlawful, and inhumane” sanctions imposed against Syria have been imposed at a time when Syrians are suffering badly from several issues, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi was quoted as saying.

“While the Syrians are seriously suffering from terrorist acts and also the COVID-19 pandemic, such inhumane sanctions are simply adding insult to injury, targeting the most vulnerable people,” Takht Ravanchi said.

He also said that “by occupying parts of Syria, the U.S. continues to violate the territorial integrity of the Arab country.” Enditem