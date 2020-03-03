Iran urges Turkey to avoid targeting “advisory” positions in Idlib

TEHRAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Advisory Center (IAC) in Syria on Sunday condemned the Turkish troops’ recent artillery attacks on the IAC’s positions in Syria’s Idlib province, Tehran Times daily reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IAC urged Ankara to “handle current developments in Idlib province logically and based on the Syrian people’s interests.”

The IAC said that the Turkish army has continued targeting the center’s positions, calling on Ankara to behave “wisely.”

“In the last four days, the IAC forces have helped the Syrian soldiers ward off the militants’ attacks,” it said. “But the Turkish troops have conducted aerial and missile attacks on our positions.”

Iranian forces are capable to conduct retaliatory attacks on the Turkish troops, the IAC statement said, adding that it has cooperated with the Syrian forces to liberate the M5 highway, Damascus-Aleppo highway, based on Damascus’ request.

Iran says its military advisory mission in Syria is operating “legally” at the invitation of the Syrian government to fight the “terrorist groups.”

“We sent a message to the Turkish troops that we do not want to engage in any clash with them based on the advice of our commanders,” the IAC said.

“We stay with the Damascus forces and government to free the remaining militant-held part of the country. We underline our support for Syria’s territorial integrity,” the statement added.

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran was ready to host a trilateral summit between Iran, Turkey, and Russia as the battle in Idlib was raging.