Iran: Virus cases top 80,000, death toll crosses 5,000

ANKARA

The coronavirus death toll in Iran crossed 5,000 and the number of cases rose above 80,000 on Saturday, state media reported.

The Health Ministry recorded 73 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,031.

Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said the number of COVID-19 cases reached 80,868 after 1,374 more people tested positive.

He said 3,513 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 55,987 have recovered so far.

The number of people tested for COVID-19 in Iran is now over 330,000, the official added.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.25 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 154,600 and almost 575,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev