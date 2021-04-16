Iran voices ‘deep concern’ over recent attacks in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran on Friday expressed “deep concern” over the recent explosions and attacks in Iraq.

“Iran strongly rejects any act that threatens Iraq’s security, stability and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The statement hailed the progress made by Iraq in the field of domestic development and the constructive role it has been playing to ensure stability in the region.

Those behind the explosions and terrorist attacks are taking steps that disrupt the security environment in Iraq and keep the country from achieving its targets, he said.

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said an explosive-laden drone targeted a central command for the US-led International Coalition inside Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, causing material damage.

In the same day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said three rockets were fired on the Turkish military base in Bashiqa, Nineveh in northern Iraq. One rocket landed inside the base, martyring a Turkish soldier, while the other two landed in a nearby village, injuring two civilians, including a 12-year-old girl.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara