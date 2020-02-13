Iran vows “crushing” response to Israeli aggression against its interests

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned on Wednesday that Iran’s response to any Israeli aggression against its interests in the region or in Syria will be “crushing.”

Mousavi said over the past 70 years Israel has resorted to violence to occupy Palestine and target its neighboring countries.

Iran’s presence in Syria has been at invitation with the aim of fighting terrorism, the spokesman added.

“Our country will not hesitate to protect its interests in Syria or in the region and will defend its national security,” he noted, vowing “decisive and crushing response to any aggression or stupid act of Israel against its interests.”