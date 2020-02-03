Iran vows to continue nuclear program with “determination” despite U.S. pressures

TEHRAN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Sunday that Iran will advance its nuclear program with greater determination despite U.S. pressures, according to Tehran Times daily.

“The Americans attempt to create an psychological atmosphere, but in reality, they will not achieve any success,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said, referring to the recent U.S. sanctions on AEOI Chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

He described the sanctions on Salehi as “worthless” and “ineffective.”

He also said Iran’s nuclear program will not be influenced by other countries’ measures and policies. “We will do whatever is in the country’s interests,” Kamalvandi was quoted as saying.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday that Washington has imposed sanctions on the AEOI and its chief.