Iran vows to help small businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Supreme Council of Economic Coordination has made decisions to assist the country’s small businesses as the outbreak of COVID-19 has partially damaged Iran’s economy, Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the three council members Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the judiciary chief Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani examined the impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy, Tasnim said.

They discussed plans to provide support for small businesses until the situation returns to normal.

The decisions they have made include a temporary ease on tax payments, customs debts and bank arrears of the micro business sectors.

Iran’s economy, particularly its micro economy, has suffered the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country over the past weeks, in addition to the sanction pressure by the United States.