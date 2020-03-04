Iran warns foreign media against causing “distress” over COVID-19

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that some foreign media reports over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country are aimed at creating distress among people, Press TV reported.

Rouhani decried “certain” foreign media outlets for their attempts at causing public distress through dissemination of “false news” concerning the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the report.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education is “fully transparent” in this regard and updates people about the ongoing situation of disease in the country, Rouhani was quoted as saying.

He urged the foreign media to avoid using their platform as a propaganda machine against Iran.

Iran announced the first cases of infection by the COVID-19 on Feb. 19. Since then the disease has affected 2,922 Iranians and has claimed the lives of 92.