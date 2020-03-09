Iran warns IAEA not to use Israeli allegations as basis of inspection demands

TEHRAN, March 5 (Xinhua) — Iran said on Thursday that the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) should not use Israeli allegations against Iran’s nuclear program as the basis of its demands for inspection, state TV reported.

Iran’s mission to the IAEA made the remarks in a statement after the UN watchdog demanded “complementary” access to three sites in Iran that Israel accuses of being used for nuclear activities.

“Merely forwarding some papers based on the (Israeli) intelligence services’ fabricated information is not consistent with … (IAEA’s) Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and the Additional Protocol,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, the IAEA reportedly criticized Iran for “not answering questions about possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations” in the country.

In response, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Wednesday that the IAEA is using “bogus” intelligence by Israeli spy services as the basis for its reports.