Iran warns U.S. against hostile move in Gulf

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Reisi has warned the United States against any anti-Iran move in the Gulf, Tasnim news agency reported Friday.

Any U.S. action against Iran will “send the American forces to the bottom of the Gulf,” Reisi warned.

He made the remarks during his address to a gathering of military forces in Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr.

The Iranian judiciary chief praised the Iranian Armed Forces for what he called their contribution to the regional security.

Iran has said the foreign forces should leave the Gulf waters, as the security of the region could be ensured by the regional countries.