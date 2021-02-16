Iran welcomes Qatar’s effort to facilitate revival of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry welcomed on Monday the Qatari effort to facilitate the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement, official news agency IRNA reported.

“Qatar is definitely among Iran’s close friends in the region,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press briefing when asked about statements made by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about his country working to de-escalate tensions in the region.

There have always been “very close consultations” between Iran and Qatar at various levels, the Iranian spokesman added.

Later in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Qatari counterpart in Tehran, who is heading a high-ranking delegation of Qatari officials, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, Zarif congratulated Qatar’s success in putting an end to a years-long diplomatic and economic blockade by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt, and voiced Iran’s readiness for further bilateral relations.

Iran’s foreign minister stressed the need for cooperation among the countries of the region to solve pending issues and reach a stable regional arrangement, adding Iran-Qatar ties play an important role in this regard.

The Qatari foreign minister voiced Doha’s readiness to expand bilateral relations with Iran at all levels, especially in the economic aspect, and expressed hope that regional problems will be solved as soon as possible “within the framework of regional initiatives.”

The Qatari top diplomat also met Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, to whom he delivered a written message from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Enditem