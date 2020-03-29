Iran works on MSC method to treat COVID-19 patients

TEHRAN, March 29 (Xinhua) — The spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry said that his country is working on a method to treat patients with COVID-19 disease, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

“This is not a drug but a method which uses mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC) to treat coronavirus patients,” Kianoush Jahanpour, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, was quoted as saying.

Jahanpour made the remarks in reference to the Iranian stem cell scientist Dr. Masoud Soleimani, who said earlier that he and his research team were using mesenchymal stem cells to modify the immune response in patients suffering from the virus.

“I emphasize that this is a research-therapeutic approach,” Soleimani said, adding that the method is a type of cell therapy that is still in the study phase.

Iran is the worst-hit country by the virus in the Middle East with the confirmed cases of 35,408 as of Saturday.