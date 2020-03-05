Iranian-born judoka Mollaei free to compete for Mongolia

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iranian-born former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei is free to compete for Mongolia, Tehran Times daily reported on Wednesday, citing an announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In October, the International Judo Federation (IJF) said it has banned Iran from international competition over the country’s refusal to face Israeli opponents.

Iran said the ban was based on “false claims” and has an April 8 appeal hearing against the IJF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mollaei, the 2018 world champion in the under-81 kilograms category, made his debut for Mongolia at the IJF World Judo Masters in Qingdao, China, in December, and his switch does not need permission from Iranian Olympic officials, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

Mollaei, who lives in Germany, is able to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.