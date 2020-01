TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday said that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” for the Middle East is “delusional.”

“Instead of a delusional ‘Deal of the Century’ – which will be D.O.A.- self-described ‘champions of democracy’ would do better to accept Iran’s democratic solution,” Zarif tweeted.

On Monday, Trump said that he will reveal his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday.