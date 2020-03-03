Iranian FM’s remarks on Delhi violence “unwarranted”: Indian gov’t

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Indian government on Tuesday lodged a strong protest against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks criticizing India for the “organized violence against Muslims.”

A statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said the Indian government did not expect such comments from Iran.

The Indian government summoned Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni to lodge a strong protest against Zarif’s comments.

“A strong protest was lodged against the unwarranted remarks made by the Iranian foreign minister,” said the ministry’s statement, adding that Zarif’s “selective and tendentious characterization” of recent events in Delhi is “not acceptable.”

“We do not expect such comments from a country like Iran,” it said.

On Monday night, Zarif tweeted that Iran condemned the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims,” referring to the recent violence in the Indian capital which claimed 46 human lives.

Those killed in the violence included both Hindus and Muslims.

Violence had erupted last week in north eastern Delhi over the recent controversial legislation guaranteeing citizenship to the immigrants coming in from three countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Those belonging to six communities, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Parsis have been guaranteed Indian citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed in December.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif added in his tweet.