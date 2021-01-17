Iranian gov’t vows to provide vaccines starting new Iranian year

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said the Iranian government will spare no efforts to start vaccination by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

Addressing a national committee meeting on fighting COVID-19, Rouhani urged people to observe all necessary health protocols, saying if health protocols are not implemented, the country may run the risk of another peak in COVID-19 cases, official news agency IRNA reported.

Rouhani said that Iran’s joint vaccine with a foreign country will be ready next Iranian year, vowing to provide other vaccines bought from COVAX by the end of the current year or at the beginning of the next year.

There are other home-made vaccines and permissions for human trial have been issued for several of them. Enditem