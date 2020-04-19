Iranian museums are getting free internet to attract more audiences

Tehran – All museums and cultural heritage sites across Iran will receive free Internet access as part of a government initiative to attract more audiences, reported More on Friday.

In the first phase of the program, all Tehran museums will be provided with free internet for one month, the report says.

The privilege has so far been granted to the Iranian National Museum, the Iranian Glassware and Ceramics Museum (Abgineh Museum) and all other museums around Tehran’s historic Mashq Square (parade).









A view of the Iranian Glassware and Ceramics Museum (Abgineh Museum) in downtown Tehran





The initiative came after Iranian museums and historical sites were closed and potential visitors were lost due to fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Iran began to temporarily shut down preventive museums and historic sites to curb the virus outbreak.

During the two-week Noruz public holidays (from March 20) there were no official celebrations or public gatherings, not even those planned in advance.

In addition, all museums (and historical sites affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Arts and Crafts) have remained closed until further notice.