Iranian official says IAEA chief to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will make an official visit to Iran, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced on Saturday.

“In line with the ongoing interactions and cooperation between Iran & IAEA and based on Iran’s invitation, Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week,” Gharibabadi tweeted on Saturday.

Iran is one of the main partners of the agency and Grossi’s visit will hopefully lead to reinforced mutual cooperation, he said. Enditem