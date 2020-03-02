Iranian Paralympic champion Rahman dies of heart attack

TEHRAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Iranian Paralympic champion, Siamand Rahman, died at the age of 32 on Sunday after suffering a heart attack.

Tehran Times daily reported that powerlifting superstar Rahman, a two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men’s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

“It’s great to be part of this awesome campaign. I am so excited to see we are getting closer to the Games. In Tokyo, everything is going to be between the bar and me. I will redraw the boundaries,” Rahman said last year.