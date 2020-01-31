Iranian parliament speaker slams U.S. Mideast peace plan

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Tuesday said that the U.S. long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East aims at dividing Muslim nations, official IRNA news agency reported.

“The United States has prepared a big plot, by means of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century,’ to humiliate Muslims,” Larijani was quoted as saying.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the region is “delusional.”

Trump has announced that he will reveal his Middle East peace plan on Tuesday.