TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — An Iranian passenger plane went off runway while it was landing in the southern Mahshahr city airport on Monday, the Civil Aviation chief Reza Jafari told Tasnim news agency.

All the passengers are in “good condition,” Jafari said.

The flight 6936, en route from Tehran to Mahshahr city, belonged to the Iranian Caspian Airway.