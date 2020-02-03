Iranian president lauds nation’s “resistance” against U.S. sanction pressures

TEHRAN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran believes resistance is the only way to overcome U.S. political and economic pressures, Press TV reported.

“If today, after two years of unprecedented sanctions, our nation has stood strong, it is because the people believe that tyrants are behind this oppression and aggression and that our Islamic establishment is on the right track,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

“Our policy should not be a policy of submission and surrender, even though we do not favor a policy of tension and confrontation either,” he said.

Iran is under unprecedented sanction pressures by the United States after the latter withdrew from the Iranian landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and urged for new deal over Iran’s nuclear program as well as talks on the country’s ballistic missile projects.

Iran dismissed the calls and urged the U.S. to return to the nuclear deal. Tehran also ruled out any talks on its missile program, saying that its defensive plans are not laid for negotiations.