Iranian president offers condolences over deadly blasts in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 12 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani to express his condolences over the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the Iranian presidency’s official website said.

On Saturday, three consecutive explosions outside a secondary school for girls in the west of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan killed at least 50 and injured more than 100 others.

According to a statement by the Iranian presidency, Rouhani told Ghani that his country considers security in Afghanistan as its own security, and supports a peace process in Afghanistan led by the Afghan people and government.

Rouhani voiced Iran’s readiness to “help establish peace and tranquility” in Afghanistan, and pointed to a more active role of the United Nations in the Afghan peace process as a means to prevent great powers to unilaterally impose their policies on Afghanistan and the countries of the region.

Meanwhile, other Iranian high-ranking officials and groups have expressed solidarity and sympathy with the victims of terrorism in Afghanistan since the attack on Saturday. Enditem