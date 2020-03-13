Iranian security forces to clear streets & impose nationwide lockdown within 24 HOURS as Tehran struggles to contain Covid-19

A senior Iranian general has announced that security forces are deploying across the country to close down shops and roads, in what essentially amounts to a nationwide lockdown as the Islamic Republic reels from coronavirus.

Security personnel will be charged with emptying all “shops, streets and roads” in Iran with the next 24 hours, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in televised remarks reported by state media.

Iranians have been ordered to stay at home and comply with all directives issued by health authorities.

According to Tasnim News, Iran also plans to add some 1,000 stationary and mobile clinics as it scrambles to contain the viral spread.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran had surpassed 11,000. More than 500 Iranians have died from the highly contagious illness.

