Iranian teams suffer losses in AFC competitions

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Uzbek Pakhtakor defeated Iran’s Shahr Khodro 3-0 on Matchday Two of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group B on Monday, Tehran Times daily reported.

The result means Pakhtakor stay atop, while Shahr Khodro remain rooted at the bottom of the group without a point.

The Uzbek side will travel to Riyadh to face Al Hilal SFC on March 7, while the same day sees Shahr Khodro visit Shabab Al Ahli Dubai on Matchday Three.

In another match on Monday, Iran’s Esteghlal soccer team lost to Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group A of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Al Ahli and Al Wahda sit top of the table with four points, and Esteghlal and Al Shorta are third and fourth with one point.

Esteghlal will travel to Abu Dhabi on March 2 to meet Al Wahda at the Al Nahyan Stadium, while Al Ahli host Al Shorta of Iraq in Jeddah.