Iranian top leader says Iran’s defense power no threat to any country

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Iran’s increasing defense power is not a threat to any other country, the state TV reported.

The strengthening of Iran’s defense power is aimed to avert possibility of war against it, Khamenei added.

“In order to impede war and put an end to the threats, one has to become strong,” he explained.

The Islamic republic has managed to “paralyze” its enemies, and has developed its own “sophisticated” means of defense in response to the enemy’s use of increasingly advanced measures against Iran, the Iranian leader noted.

Khamenei made the remarks during his meeting with Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel in the capital Tehran.