Iranians hold rallies to condemn Israeli attacks on Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 13 (Xinhua) — Iranians held rallies here on Thursday to condemn recent Israeli attacks against Palestinians, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The protesters marched from the University of Tehran to Palestine Square in support of the Palestinian people, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans, after performing prayers for the Eid al-Fitr festival that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, IRNA said.

Since Monday, hundreds of rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at southern and central Israel, while Israel has carried out deadly airstrikes throughout Gaza.

At least 65 people in Gaza and seven in Israel have been killed by airstrikes and rocket attacks.

The current wave of violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups has been the first of its kind since the 50-day air and ground offensive by Israel on the Palestinian enclave in 2014. Enditem