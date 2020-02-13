Iranians mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of thousands of Iranians attended nationwide rallies on Tuesday to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In different cities, people swarmed to the streets, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans. In Tehran, the demonstrators burned the U.S. and Israeli flags.

They carried images of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, late founder of the Islamic republic, and his successor and the incumbent supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as Qassem Soleimani, senior Iranian commander who was recently assassinated by the United States.

Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani had called for mass turnout to mark the anniversary of the revolution and condemn the “hostile” moves of the United States against the Islamic republic.

The 1979 Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought the country under the leadership of Khomeini, an event seen as a turning point in Iran’s history.