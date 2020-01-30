Iranians rally to denounce “possible” U.S. talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A group of people gathered in front of Iranian Foreign Ministry in the capital Tehran on Monday to announce their opposition to any “possible” talks with the United States over the thorny issues, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The protesters denounced any inclination inside the country about the “possibility” of negotiations with the United States, according to the report.

They carried placards and chanted slogans stating that after the assassination of the Iranian senior general by the United States, the negotiations would be impossible.

Earlier this month, U.S. airstrike near Baghdad international airport assassinated Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).