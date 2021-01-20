Iran’s army launches new military drills on SE coasts

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The Iranian Army Ground Forces on Tuesday launched a military exercise along the Makran coasts in southeast of the country, Tasnim news agency reported.

Airborne units, special forces and rapid reaction brigades of the Army Ground Forces participated in the war game, code-named Power-99.

“The main purpose of the war game is to evaluate the mobility and offense power of the rapid reaction brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force,” Army Ground Force Commander Kiomars Heidari said.

Over the past weeks, the Iranian military forces have held several naval, missile and drone exercises across the country. Enditem