Iran’s coronavirus death toll nears 5,400

With 94 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from coronavirus surged to 5,391, state media said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,194 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 85,996, Iranian state TV reported Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

Jahanpour said 63,113 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,311 patients are in critical condition.

The virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

There are some 2.58 million confirmed infections globally with more than 178,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 692,000 people have recovered.