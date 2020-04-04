Iran’s coronavirus death toll surges above 3,000

ISTANBUL

Iran reported 138 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,036, a health official said.

Iran’s state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 2,987 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 47,593.

He said 15,473 people infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,036 patients are in critical condition.

After originating in Wuhan last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus has killed more than 42,400 people and infected over 862,000 globally, while some 178,800 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat