Iran’s defense minister to visit Moscow for talks on defense ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Iran’s defense minister will leave Tehran for Moscow on Saturday for talks with Russian officials over the issues of mutual interest, official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami is visiting Moscow at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu to discuss bilateral defense ties as well as recent international developments, according to the report.

The Iranian minister will also attend the sixth international exhibition of Russian military and technological exhibition.

Hatami’s visit comes after the United States recently failed to win a vote at the UN security Council for its drafted resolution to extend a UN arms embargo against Iran, which expires in October. Enditem