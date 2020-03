TEHRAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Emergency Center said on Tuesday that the center’s chief Pir Hossein Kolivand has been infected with COVID-19.

Kolivand is currenly under medical care and “there is no concern” about his health condition, the center added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said the novel coronavirus has affected 2,336 people in Iran, of whom 77 have died.