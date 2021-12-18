Iran’s envoy to Yemen has been evacuated to Iraq.

An Iraqi ambulance plane transports a diplomat to Basra.

Yemeni capital SANAA

According to a Houthi official, Iran’s ambassador to Yemen’s Houthi-led government was evacuated from the capital Sanaa on Saturday.

According to an official at Sanaa International Airport, diplomat Hasan Irlu was flown from Sanaa aboard an Iraqi ambulance plane.

He said the Iranian envoy would be flown to Basra, Iraq, without providing any additional information about his health.

Irlu was evacuated in coordination with the Saudi-led coalition, which maintains an air blockade on Yemen, according to Yemeni media.

The Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition have both remained silent on the report.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Houthi leaders had requested that Irlu be allowed to leave Sanaa for medical treatment after contracting coronavirus.

According to the newspaper, Riyadh will only allow the Iranian envoy to leave for Oman or Iraq after the release of some high-profile Saudi hostages.

Last year, Irlu was smuggled into Sanaa, where he was appointed as an ambassador to the Houthi-run government, making Iran the first country to do so.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

According to a recent UN report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by the end of the year.

* Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.