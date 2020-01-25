Iran’s Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro qualify for AFC Champions League playoff

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Iranian Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro soccer teams on Saturday qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League playoff.

Esteghlal defeated Kuwait SC 3-0 at the 2020 AFC Champions League Preliminary Stage 2 in Dubai’s Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium.

Shahr Khodro defeated Bahrain’s Riffa 2-1 at the Sharjah Stadium.

Esteghlal will take on Qatar’s Al Rayyan SC at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday. Eventually, the winners will sit in ACL’s Group A along with Al Wahda FSCC of the UAE, Iraq’s Al Shorta and another team from the qualifying stages.

Shahr Khodro will play Qatar’s Al Sailiya SC on Tuesday at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and the winners will advance to Group B alongside Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia, the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

Iran’s Persepolis and Sepahan have already secured their places in the group stage of the competition.