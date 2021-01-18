Iran’s FM says Europe has done “nothing” to protect nuke deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that the three European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, namely Britain, France and Germany, have done “nothing” to protect the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“E3 leaders-who rely on signature of OFAC functionaries to carry out their obligations under JCPOA-have done ZILCH to maintain JCPOA,” Zarif tweeted.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on U.S. foreign policy and national security goals against targeted foreign countries.

The remarks by Zarif followed the European trio’s (E3) earlier statement about Iran’s plan to produce uranium metal-based fuel which, they said, might have military implications. “We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPOA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal,” the statement said.

“JCPOA is alive because of Iran and not E3,” Zarif stressed.

Following the U.S. exit from the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposition of sanctions against the Islamic republic, Iran urged Britain, France and Germany to “implement their obligations” to protect Iran’s interests under the JCPOA.

In response to the U.S. withdrawal from the deal, Iran has stopped implementing parts of its obligations under the deal. Enditem