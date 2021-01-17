Iran’s FM says U.S. designation of Houthi as “terror group” to undermine peace in Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday decried the U.S. administration’s decision to blacklist the Yemeni Houthi as a terrorist group.

Designating Houthis will worsen humanitarian situation in Yemen and shows “utter contempt for peace,” Zarif tweeted.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the U.S. Department of State would blacklist the Houthis on Jan. 19.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. Enditem